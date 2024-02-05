Lester Boring, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Lester is an esteemed realtor associated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Gambrills, Maryland. Having resided in Annapolis and the surrounding areas for over four decades, he possesses extensive knowledge of the region.

Prior to becoming a realtor, Lester embarked on a commendable fifteen-year career in the United States Army. Following his military service, he assumed executive roles at Ford/Loral Aerospace, Hughes Lan Systems, EDS, and Accenture. In addition, he started and operated several small businesses, providing management consultative services to Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) enterprises.

With his background in military service and client-facing positions, Lester has developed an in-depth appreciation for prioritizing client needs. He holds various professional designations and credentials, including Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Certified Rental Agent (CRA), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR), At Home with Diversity (AHWD), e-PRO Internet Professional (e-PRO), and Second Home & Recreational Property qualified.

In the world of real estate, Lester finds immense fulfillment in his work, especially in aiding individuals who may not have initially envisioned homeownership. A people person, he takes great satisfaction in connecting with clients, establishing relationships, and guiding them toward the necessary resources for success.

In his spare time, when not helping folks make homeownership a reality, Lester enjoys spending time with his wife of more than two decades, Laura. They can often be found enjoying one of the great eateries around town or boating on the Chesapeake.