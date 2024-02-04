6 Held For Illegal Possession Of Rockets In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Feb 5 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have arrested six suspects for illegal possession of rockets in southern Myanmar's Bago region, official media reported on Sunday.
Ten 107-mm rockets and 10 detonators were seized near Kamar Natkha Village in Bago township on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing official daily The Mirror.
A 40-mm rocket and a handmade bomb were also confiscated in Thanatpin township of the region, the report said.
