1938 -- Abdulaziz Al-Rushaid, member of the Shura Council, passed away at age of 51. The deceased was also was director of Mubarakiya and Ahmadiya Schools and published Kuwait Magazine in 1928, the first magazine in Kuwait's history.

1963 -- The Woman Cultural and Social Society was established with the objective of promoting women's contributions to social activities and raise awareness about their rights and duties.

1986 -- The first conference on AIDS in the Middle East began in Kuwait.

1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Faculty of Pharmacy at Kuwait University.

1999 -- Hala February Festival launched activities to promote tourism and economy in the State of Kuwait.

2010 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill regarding rights of people with special needs.

2011 -- French President bestowed the French Coomander Order on Commander of Kuwait Army Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Ahmad Al-Mulla.

2016 -- Kuwait football star Jassem Yaaqoub was ranked 35th in FIFA's best players in the world.

2018 -- Kuwait Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah announced success of medical team in conducting a complex catheterization through arteries of the hand and thigh.

2019 -- State of Kuwait donated one million euros to refurbish a hospital in the Italian town of Norcia, which was struck by a devastating earthquake in 2016.

2019 -- Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah said World Health Organization (WHO) approved Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's award for elderly care and promotion of health for the research team at La Pas Hospital in Spain.

2019 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launched e-banking services for government departments, enabling them to pay their dues within minutes.

2021 -- Kuwait SC won Kuwait Handball Association's (KHA) premier league for the 9th time running, beating Qadsia SC 28-24.

2021 -- Kuwait Government imposed restrictions to fight spread of Covid-19, including commercial activities and gyms.

2021 -- A team from the Chest Hospital conducted a catheterization surgery for a patient in his 80s. (end)

