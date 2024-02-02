Terence N. Mukonje, MD, A Hospitalist With IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians & IU Health Bloomington Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Mukonje is a board-certified hospitalist in practice with IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians. He can also be found on staff at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

A part of IU Health, Southern Indiana Physicians is a multi-specialty physician group based in Bloomington, Indiana. It is dedicated to providing quality care to south central Indiana.

The mission of IU Health Bloomington Hospital is to improve the health of patients and community through innovation and excellence in care, education, research, and service.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina, Dr. Mukonje went on to graduate with his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2011. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at the said establishment in 2014.

That same year, he attained board certification in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

At present, Dr. Mukonje holds licenses to practice medicine in the states of Maine, Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Ohio. He is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital-Vincennes, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, and Northern Light Inland Hospital.

Hospital medicine is a medical specialty that exists in some countries as a branch of family medicine or internal medicine, dealing with the care of acutely ill hospitalized patients. Hospitalists improve care for hospitalized patients. They manage day-to-day care and provide prompt and complete attention to all patient care needs including diagnosis, treatment, and the performance of medical procedures (within their scope of practice).