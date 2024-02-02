FM: Kuwait Seeks Continued Communication With Envoys For Interests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said Friday Kuwait is keen on effective and continued communication with the ambassadors of the friendly and sisterly countries in a manner that contributes to serving mutual interests.

Al-Yahya made the remark to reporters following the friendly annual gathering held by former governor of Al-Asima Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for foreign and Arab diplomatic missions' members and their families in Abdali.

The minister thanked Sheikh Ali Jaber for this great invitation, saying that this annual meeting held over 28 years is an opportunity for further communication among all diplomats accredited in Kuwait.

Al-Yahya said that the opportunity helped him meet most heads of diplomatic missions in Kuwait after assuming office.

He elaborated that he looks forward to meeting them at the Ministry's H.Q to discuss means of enhancing relations. (end)

