State Sanctions Registry Launched In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Sanctions Registry has been launched in Ukraine, containing information about 17,202 individuals and legal entities, which are considered as sanctioned.

The relevant statement was made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the NSDC, the purpose of the State Sanctions Registry is to provide free public access to up-to-date and reliable information about entities and individuals subject to sanctions.

“The Registry consists of 17,202 individuals and legal entities, which are considered as sanctioned. The Registry is maintained by the NSDC Office,” the report states.

Following the NSDC's decision, the State Sanctions Registry is an information and communication system that ensures the collection, accumulation, protection, accounting, display, processing and provision of information about all sanctioned entities.

The information sources for the Registry are resolutions of the NSDC and court decisions on the application of sanctions.

“The data in the Registry are updated promptly. They are open and publicly available, except for the cases provided by law,” the NSDC added.

On the website, one can obtain an electronic extract containing information about a sanctioned individual or legal entity.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 36/2024 'On the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, dated January 29, 2024, On the Approval of the Regulations on the State Sanctions Registry'. The Decree came into effect upon publication.