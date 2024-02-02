Ministry Of Culture Organises Panel Discussion On Arab Theater Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture organized a panel discussion on the occasion of Arab Theater Day, at Bait Al-Hikma Hall yesterday.

Moderated by media man Tayseer Abdullah, the function saw the participation of author and director Dr. Saad Burshid and Syrian critic Hanan Kassab.

The session discussed the history of Arab theatre, and the stages it went through, in addition to effect of events in Arab countries on theatre.

The session concluded with several recommendations, including working to ensure the presence of the Qatari theater in international bodies, through official correspondence with the relevant authorities, such as UNESCO and other international organisations.

Dr. Saad Burshid said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Qatari presence on theater began when the Qatari theater groups were officially established in 1972, and they participated in the first Arab festival in 1974 in the play“Only Once” written by Ali Mirza and directed by Hani Sanobar.

The State of Qatar established the Theater Festival for the Arab Gulf States, the first edition of which was held in the State of Kuwait in 1988, and the second edition was held in the State of Qatar in 1990, he added.

That Arab theater will remain alive as long as there is a celebration on its day, said Hanan Kassab explaining that the panel discussion dealt with the Qatari presence in international and Arab bodies, and the addition this will represent to Qatari theatre.

Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture Maryam Yassin Al Hammadi welcomed the recommendations of the panel discussion, and called for working to implement them according to a procedural plan with the support of the Ministry of Culture, in implementation of the directives of Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Arab Theater Day is marked on Jan. 10 of each year, and this date was chosen in 2008, following the founding meeting of the Arab Theater Authority.