VERSES Brings Natural Computing To The Center Of AI Discussions On The World Stage At Davos 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems joined industry and world leaders at the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15th to 19th, and engaged in discussions surrounding the Future of AI and Computing.



“We are thrilled with the level of interest we received at Davos this year,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“As AI took center stage at Davos, the dominant narrative emphasized the drawbacks of existing large models. The overwhelming theme was a clear and tangible interest in alternatives to the current AI trajectory.”



Highlights Of The Event Included



Debate between Yann LeCun, one of the“Godfathers of AI,” Chief Scientist at Meta and Karl Friston, one of the world's top neuroscientists and Chief Scientist at VERSES.



Natural vs. Artificial Intelligence



General Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The need for systems to infer meaning on their own

Announcement of a Partnership with G42 backed Analog to use the GeniusTM platform for Abu Dhabi's smart city projects

Intelligence Edge Panel: Connecting People, Places, and Things with AI at the Davos“AI House”



Gabriel René, CEO VERSES



Alex Kipman, CEO Analog



Nicole Büttner, CEO Merantix

Prashanth Marpu, VP of R&D, Bayanat

Added highlights



CNBC Panel - Featuring Dr. Friston and Sir Tim Berners Lee, inventor of HTTP and HTML, discussing AI and Decentralization



Director of Innovation, Research and Development, Mahault Albarracin was a featured speaker at Ahura AI House in Davos Fireside Chat with Karl Friston and Gary Marcus, professor emeritus psychology and neuroscience at the New York University

Mr. René concluded,“The enthusiasm we received from business and world leaders alike highlighted the increased demand for smarter, safer, and more sustainable intelligent software systems and validated, on the world's stage, the transformative potential of the natural computing revolution that VERSES is leading.”

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, GeniusTM, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. GeniusTM can learn, adapt and interact with the world. Key features of GeniusTM include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, GeniusTM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and X .

