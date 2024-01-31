Adactin Unveils Revamped Website And Introduces Qteched Training Platform

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sydney, New South Wales Jan 31, 2024

Adactin Group Pyt Limited, a leading provider of managed IT services in Australia, proudly announces the launch of its redesigned website, aimed at delivering a more immersive and user-friendly experience for visitors. The refreshed website not only showcases a modern design and improved navigation but also introduces enhanced functionality across all devices.

Key Features of the New Website:

Comprehensive Services Portfolio : The website prominently features Adactin's Managed IT Services, categorized into key areas such as Development & Integration, Project Management & BA Services, Data Services, Quality Engineering, Cyber Security, and Innovation Services. Each category encompasses a spectrum of specialized services, including popular offerings like Application Development, Low-code/No-code Development, DevOps, Generative AI & ML, Test Automation, and more.

QTechEd Training Platform : As part of the website revamp, Adactin introduces QTechEd as the new name for its IT Training Platform. QtechEd is dedicated to delivering high-quality online and offline IT training and certification courses, addressing the evolving demands of the IT industry. It reflects Adactin's commitment to fostering knowledge and skills development in the technology domain.

Contact and Support : Contacting our team is hassle-free with our streamlined contact forms, ensuring prompt and efficient communication. You can easily request assistance directly through the website.

Explore the New Website:

Adactin invites visitors to explore its new user-friendly and sleeker website at . The updated platform offers detailed insights into the company's products, services, and industry-specific solutions.

About Adactin:

Adactin Group is a premium Australian software consulting company dedicated to delivering top services and solutions in Quality Assurance (QA), Software Development & Integration, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Project Management and Business Analysis. At Adactin, we see today's world through the ever-changing technology lens hence making us a preferred IT Managed Service Provider so our clients can concentrate on their main line of business and leave the technology to us. Adactin is a member of many exclusive Federal and State government panels, thus making us a preferred vendor to our clients.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Adactin Group Press Contact:

Sapna Bhatia

+61 2 9057 8004