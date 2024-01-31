Arkreach Unveils The Revolutionary 'Arkreach Index'

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Noida, Uttar Pradesh Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Arkreach, a leader in AI-driven news media analytics, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the 'Arkreach Index'. This groundbreaking automated platform is set to transform the way organizations understand and utilize media data across various sectors.

Introducing Arkreach Index: A Comprehensive Media Insight Tool

The Arkreach Index represents a leap in media analytics, offering user-friendly Indices spanning 27 diverse media categories. It's an automated platform that crafts comprehensive insights and correlations, utilizing the extensive Arkreach data across sectors like health, tech, finance, and more. The Index is capable of extracting nuanced insights from an impressive array of 150,000 news sources, covering a staggering 97,200 persona segments and 487+ languages.

Tailored Data for Diverse Needs

The Arkreach Index is not just about the breadth of data; it's about its depth and customization. Whether it's understanding the associations of top tech CEOs with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) topics, or analyzing brands' engagement with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the Index offers detailed, specific insights. This tool is designed to serve multiple purposes, from promotion and knowledge-building to custom segmentation, lead generation, event showcasing, and enhancing social media engagement.

User-friendly formats and Detailed Reporting

Presented in an HTMLized, UI-friendly format, the Index is easily accessible and can be hosted on a client's domain for direct engagement. Complementing this is a detailed custom report providing additional in-depth insights, tailored to specific brands, concepts, leaders, or keywords.

Spotlight Example: The World Economic Forum 2024- Index

As an illustration of its capabilities, the World Economic Forum 2024 Index, focusing on Davos over a week-long period, offers an example of the depth the Arkreach Index can provide. It features graded scoring, radar charts for topics associated, top leaders' engagement, and sentiment analysis, among others, offering a comprehensive view of various organisations and their leader's media footprint concerning WEF.

The World Economic Forum 2024- Index can be accessed here:

Arkreach Index product page:

About Arkreach

Arkreach specializes in providing online news consumption behavioural data at the article level, enabling precise planning for PR media outreach and coverage impact measurement. With an analysis capacity covering over 150,000 news sources and 97,200 distinct user persona segments in 487+ languages, Arkreach stands at the intersection of news media and AI.