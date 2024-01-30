Revhealth Names Ben Beckley CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MORRISTOWN, NJ - Ben Beckley has left Evoke Mind + Matter, where he served as global president, to join RevHealth as CEO.



Beckley joins the pharmaceutical agency after more than four years at Evoke Mind + Matter (now called Inzio Evoke Drive) during which he saw the firm, formerly Ashfield Health, through a global merger with Evoke , creating a 1,400-person global operation. He spent roughly four years at Ashfield before that and has held leadership roles at Havas Health & You and Precisioneffect.



Beckley is stepping into the newly created role after founding partners Bruce Epstein, Bruce Medd and Brian Wheeler stepped away from day-to-day operations and joined the company board.



RevHealth said the addition of Beckley is part of the growth trajectory the agency has been pursuing since its 2022 acquisition by WindRose Health Investors. Other recent moves include refreshing the RevHealth brand.



“The top talent at RevHealth is the biggest attraction. It's rare to find this many innovators all in one place, with more announcements coming soon,” said Beckley.“In a world where the right moment is everything to adoption, our unique approach to omnichannel, analytics and data will demonstrate how our industry can in fact change and be more in tune with consumer behaviors.”



