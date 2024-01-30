Shubhangi Atre Shares Her Experience Playing A Robotic Humanoid Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the hit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has shared her experience shooting the artificial intelligence (AI) track of the show.

In the track, Angoori's lookalike metallic companion is meant to assist her but turns her world upside down, leading to hilarious chaos.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi Atre said:“Each week, we strive to bring our audience fresh, captivating, and entertaining content. Our dedicated team of writers and creatives worked tirelessly to infuse humour into the storyline, eliciting laughter from our viewers. In one of our recent episodes, we had an AI-driven plot in line with the current AI trend.”

In the episode, Angoori turns into a robot. It so happens that Angoori, overwhelmed with tasks, receives an AI robot from Saxena (Saanand Verma). Unaware of its vulnerability to liquids, she unintentionally gives it water, resulting in the malfunctioning robot insulting Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and mistreating Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), causing chaos and distress.

The actress further mentioned:“When I learned about the Angoori robot, an AI humanoid character, I humorously questioned if it would be akin to 'Chitti,' played by the legendary Rajnikant in the film 'Robot'. It was quite fun shooting that episode, and it was a refreshing change, adding to an exhilarating experience. I commend the show writers for consistently creating unique tracks that challenge us as actors and allow us to do something different.”

The actress shared that while embodying Angoori would have been simpler, portraying a robotic version posed a challenging task.

She continued:“I had to strike a balance, ensuring I didn't exaggerate movements and appeared as authentic as performing routine household tasks typical of Angoori. The actress adds, "Through this role, I discovered that playing an AI robot entails more than mimicking cold, robotic movements; it also involves eliciting laughter from the audience. As an artist, I can attest that it was a nuanced choreography of code and emotions. Delving into this humanoid role, I realised that, in a way, we are all constrained by our programming, whether it be the algorithms of our DNA or the societal codes shaping us.”

She said that she received numerous compliments for her robotic dialect and performance, fueling her motivation to take on unconventional roles.

She added:“Observing the progress of humanity, I genuinely believe that AI transcends mere technology; it provides a glimpse into our future. As algorithms advance and machines learn, AI is poised to reshape our lives. The recent track in our show exemplifies how artificial intelligence is revolutionising our way of life, work, and interaction, offering a compelling preview into the future.”

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

--IANS

aa/kvd