Cape Verde, Ivory Coast secure spots in quarterfinals of AFCON

(MENAFN) On Monday, both Cape Verde and Ivory Coast secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their respective victories in the round of 16 matches.



Cape Verde emerged triumphant against Mauritania with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Ryan Mendes' late goal from a penalty kick in the 88th minute at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.



Meanwhile, competition hosts Ivory Coast faced Senegal in a tightly contested match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Senegal took an early lead with a goal from Habib Diallo in the fourth minute at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.



However, Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie leveled the score with a penalty kick in the 86th minute, forcing the match into extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.



In the dramatic shootout, Ivory Coast emerged victorious with a 5-4 win, securing their spot in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.



The remaining two teams to advance to the quarterfinals will be determined in the round of 16 matches between Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as Morocco and South Africa, scheduled for Tuesday.



The outcomes of these matches will complete the lineup for the quarterfinal stage of the AFCON, intensifying the excitement and anticipation surrounding the prestigious tournament.

