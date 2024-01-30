(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Exciting Activities and experiences at Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort







Dubai, United Arab Emirates (January 29, 2024) – Indulge in the ultimate beachfront experience at Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, the hidden haven for rest and personalized reconnection on Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah boasting spectacular views of the ocean, Dubai's skyline and beyond.

Named after the eighth phase on the moon dial, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort invites guests to the ultimate luxury beach experience with exclusive beach access, immersive infinity pools, spacious terrace, private cabanas, and personalized services marrying contemporary design with Middle Eastern elegance and drawing inspiration from the Art Deco and fashion of Miami Beach.





Fluid Beach Club

Happy Hour

Enjoy happy hour at Fluid Beach Club every weekday from 6-9 pm. Buy one house beverage and get the other for free, and avail a 20% discount on all food and beverages from 9-11pm.

For more details and bookings, please call 04 525 8896 or email ...



Fluid resort area

Daily Candlelight Dinner

Indulge in a romantic candlelight dinner at Fluid Resort daily. A three-course set menu for AED 399 per couple, inclusive of a glass of prosecco. Reservations should be made 10 hours in advance. Timing: Available from February, the month of love with live music for Valentine's Day.



