PM, Blinken Discuss Bolstering Ties, Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met in Washington Monday with Secretary of State of the United State of America Antony Blinken.

The meeting discussed the friendly countries' bilateral strategic relations and means to promote and develop them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the necessity of reaching a just permanent solution to the Palestinian cause, and the continuation of entry of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in addition to the latest regional developments and ways to reduce escalation.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation to its close partnership with the United States of America, stressing that the two countries eye promoting this partnership in different spheres.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also praised the United States' efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting peace and security in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced Qatar's deep concern over the latest developments in the region; as well as its condemnation of targeting the US base in Jordan and violating the Kingdom's sovereignty. He expressed, in this regard, Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the US, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

