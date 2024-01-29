Kaztransoil Reveals Plans For Transit Of Russian Oil To Uzbekistan In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. The volume of transit of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan will increase from the planned 500,000 tons to 550,000 tons in 2024, KazTransOil JSC (Kazakhstan's national operator for oil pipelines) told Trend .

In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, in January KazTransOil JSC will ensure the supply of 25,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of the country to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, pumping of Russian oil to Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC was started in 2017.

The volume of transit in 2017 amounted to 67,900 tons, in 2018 – 35,800 tons. In 2019-2022, the transit of Russian oil through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan was not carried out. In 2023, KazTransOil JSC transported 154,300 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, KazTransOil JSC is the national operator for oil pipelines. It is part of KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) group, and owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5,400 km.