President's Office Says Zelensky Did Not Dismiss Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The president's press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"There is no topic of conversation. I refute Zaluzhnyi's dismissal," Nykyforov said.

Late on Monday, January 29, several Telegram channels reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, had been dismissed from his post.

There were also reports about the dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry refuted the allegations , saying: "No, this is not true."