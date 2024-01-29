Amy O. Campbell, MD, FACP, An Internist With Boulder Internal Medicine

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Recognized as a caring and compassionate internist, Dr. Campbell tends to patients at Boulder Internal Medicine in Colorado. Her medical interests span a broad spectrum, with a particular focus on women's health, cardiology, diabetes, osteoporosis, nutrition, psychology, and preventative care.

As a practitioner, she is not only intelligent and skilled but also exudes warmth and empathy. She takes joy in forging meaningful connections with her patients and actively collaborates with them to navigate through complex medical issues. In her practice, she goes beyond the confines of traditional healthcare, embracing a philosophy that recognizes the significance of the individual journey in each patient's overall health and happiness.

After graduating from Wellesley College, Dr. Campbell embarked on her professional path by pursuing a graduate degree in social work at Washington University. Driven by a desire to provide comprehensive care, she furthered her education at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, earning her medical degree in 2001. Following this, she completed her residency in internal medicine at the Maine Medical Center in 2004.

She is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and is board-certified in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Returning to her roots in Colorado, she joined Boulder Internal Medicine in 2012. For her, the decision to practice in this setting was influenced by a profound appreciation for the importance of time spent with patients. In this environment, she found the opportunity to delve into patients' stories, treating the whole person rather than just addressing isolated medical concerns.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Campbell is a devoted mother of three, actively engaged in her children's various activities. An avid runner and hiker, she relishes the diverse recreational opportunities that Colorado has to offer and is thrilled to be living in this vibrant state.

