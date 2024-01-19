Kerala: Woman Found Dead At Husband's House In Malappuram; Father-In-Law Held

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: A woman was found dead inside her husband's home in Malappuram. Tahdila (25), wife of Nisar, a native of Vellila, died. The body was shifted to Mancheri Medical College Mortuary. The police have arrested her father-in-law in connection with the suicide. Aboobacker a native of Pantallor was arrested with the section including charge of abetment of suicide. The police earlier registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.
The relatives alleged that the woman committed suicide due to domestic violence. Tahdila's relatives also alleged that her father-in-law abused her physically and mentally. Meanwhile, not much is clear about the incident. The woman has four children, including a two-year-old child. Her husband Nisar is abroad.
The family of the victim filed a complaint with the police against her husband and in-laws. Pandikkad police informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered in the incident and an investigation is on. The mortal remains were handed over to the family after post-martum.
MENAFN19012024007385015968ID1107744540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.