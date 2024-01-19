Potassium Nitrate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) is a chemical compound that is an ionic crystalline salt that comprises potassium ions and nitrate ions. The compound is white in color that is commonly known as saltpetre. It is naturally found as a layer of white deposits on the surfaces of the rocks. Its boiling and melting points measure around 400° C and 334° C, respectively. The compound is soluble in water, whereas it is slightly soluble in alcohol and completely insoluble in ethanol.

Potassium Nitrate is a very strong oxidizing agent, and when heated, it decomposes into potassium nitrite and oxygen atoms. This feature helps to increase the effect of combustion. It is associated with various global market sectors, including agriculture, petrochemical, and chemical industries.

The key importing countries for Potassium Nitrate are the United States, the Netherlands, and India. On the other hand, the primary exporting countries for the same are Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Potassium Nitrate is a crystalline salt that acts as a strong oxidizing agent, which empowers the combustion process. The compound is extensively used to manufacture matchsticks, firecrackers, gunpowder, and black powder. Major uses of the compound can be seen in the medicine manufacturing and fertilizers units. It is used in producing toothpaste, as it reduces the sensitivity that is caused due to pain by interfering with the transmission mechanism of pain signals in the nerves of the teeth. It is also a drug that efficiently works on joint and back pain. It is used as a rocket propellant that enhances thrust, which is essential for propagation.

Moreover, it is used as a preservative in the food manufacturing industries and added to meat, which gradually reacts with the hemoglobin and myoglobin of the blood and, in return, provides an attractive red color to the preserved meat, making it look fresh.



Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Migao Corporation

SQM S.A.

Uralchem JSC Yara North America, Inc.

Key Players:

