HUAWEI Matepad Pro 13.2: The Best Tablet You Can Buy In The UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The tablet market has experienced a renaissance in the past couple of years. In fact, these portable large-screen devices have started rivalling laptops in their capabilities and versatility. This tablet resurgence is being fueled by advancements in display technology, performance, battery life, and accessories that expand functionality. As a result, more and more people are choosing tablets for activities like entertainment, education, creativity, and productivity. And the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2" makes a compelling case for premium tablets. It brings serious power and a gorgeous 13 display in a sleek and light form factor. With the most advanced M-Pencil crammed with cutting-edge technology to boot, this tablet is a portable canvas for creative minds.

13 flexible OLED display

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2" is the first tablet in the industry to feature a large-size flexible OLED screen. It dazzles with vibrant HDR colours and inky blacks while delivering silky smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This flexible OLED technology is lighter and thinner than the conventional rigid OLED, significantly reducing the tablet's overall weight and also helps achieve an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 94 per cent. In fact, it is the tablet with the highest screen-to-body ratio currently available. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2" has earned the TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Care 3.0 Certification, which is currently the most comprehensive standard for eye protection in mobile devices. The tablet also ensures a comfortable viewing with a magnetically-controlled nano-optical layer to reduce light reflection and high-frequency PWM dimming to reduce screen flicker.

Cutting-edge design: Beautiful and lighter than ever

The MatePad Pro 13.2" gives users the best of both worlds - a tablet with a large and stunning screen that's also easy to carry around. It is a tablet you can easily fit in a bag and comfortably hold one-handed for extended periods while giving you an expansive and stunning viewing. It weighs just 580g, lighter than many 12-inch tablets, and boasts an incredible thinness of 5.5mm, making it one of the thinnest tablets in the industry.

HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd Generation): Bringing creativity to life

The M-Pencil (3rd Generation) is the world's first consumer device featuring NearLink technology, which seamlessly connects and interacts with the MatePad Pro 13.2". Equipped with an integrated NearLink chip, the M-Pencil incorporates a newly upgraded high-precision pressure sampling module. Compared to Bluetooth, the NearLink technology offers a six times higher pressure sampling rate.

This makes it possible for the M-Pencil to deliver quicker ink response, more nuanced and responsive line thickness adjustments, and cleaner pen strokes. It is the industry's first stylus to offer a pressure-sensitive writing experience exceeding 10,000 levels. With the new handwriting acceleration algorithm, the M-Pencil (3rd Generation) now achieves lower latency on the MatePad Pro 13.2".

For writing, most people prefer an experience like using a gel pen on A4 paper. On the other hand, for painting, people prefer an experience like drawing with a pencil on A4 paper. The M-Pencil (3rd Generation) provides both. It comes with two types of nibs that are easily switchable: a transparent nib with a firmer tip ideal for painting and a slightly softer and more flexible non-transparent nib better suited for notetaking.

Smart features for productivity

To spruce up your productivity, the MatePad Pro 13.2" can transform into a portable office setup with the HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, featuring a long key travel keyboard with a full-area touchpad that supports Laptop Form, Split Form, and Studio Form. The tablet also offers a slew of features to offer a PC-like experience for those who want to use this tablet as their primary productivity device. Features like App Multiplier, Multi-window, SuperHub, and multi-device collaborations make it possible to efficiently manage tasks like emailing, editing spreadsheets, and attending video calls simultaneously.

Peak performance for your on-the-go lifestyle

The MatePad Pro 13.2" is the first tablet in the industry to be equipped with 2S series battery power architecture. It features a high-voltage battery system that delivers exceptional power to enable premium audio and visual experiences. And even when the battery is drained, it can easily bounce back thanks to the impressive 88W wired HUAWEI SuperCharge capability. This tablet also provides you with a 360° stable Wi-Fi connection with its groundbreaking antennae that works magically well even when there are multiple walls in between. This ensures remarkable network performance even in extreme conditions, making it perfect for when you are out and about.

Exquisite audiovisual features experience

To serve up the best audio for users, the MatePad Pro 13.2" is fitted with HUAWEI SOUNDTM. It immerses you in a listening experience unlike any other, thanks to its unmatched multi-driver speaker array and stereo sound field. With a 13-magnet Multi-Driver Array Speaker design, the tablet has managed to achieve powerful sound despite its extremely thin body.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” pre-orders are now available in the UAE at a price of Dh3,399 with free gifts worth of Dh1,696 including HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2, the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), Magnetic Keyboard, three months of free HUAWEI Care + and Microsoft Office 365. Customers who order the 512GB version of the tablet will also receive the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2. The MatePad Pro 13.2” is available on Huawei's official website and retailers.

The verdict? The MatePad Pro 13.2" is a tantalising choice for artists, designers, and even movie lovers craving top-tier image quality. It is slim and lightweight for all-day, on-the-go use. Plus, the latest M-Pencil (3rd Generation) brings some ground-breaking innovations that take the stylus experience to a whole new level.