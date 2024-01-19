India And Singapore Team Up For Green Finance To Support Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) India and Singapore are set to enhance their collaboration in the realm of green finance, according to statements made by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Suman Bery.

Expressing optimism about the future of this partnership, Bery emphasised the potential for the two nations to collaborate within the framework outlined in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration on sustainable finance.

As part of the Distinguished Visitors Programme (DVP) initiated by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bery's three-day visit aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and fostering cooperation across various levels.

Speaking on the prospects of green finance, he noted that significant strides could be made within the framework established in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration on sustainable finance, adopted on September 9 of the previous year.

The declaration commits to pursuing environmentally sustainable and inclusive economic growth in an integrated and holistic manner.

In addition to green finance, Bery addressed Singapore's advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Bery highlighted the compatibility of technology establishments in both Singapore and India, suggesting potential for technological collaboration and human interchange in the field of AI.

Bery also acknowledged Singapore's consistent advocacy for India's active participation in the ASEAN Circle, underscoring the historical civilisation links between India and the region.

NITI Aayog, as India's premier public policy think tank, actively contributes to the nation's development by promoting research, innovation, and providing strategic policy vision.

(KNN Bureau)