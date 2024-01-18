Dwellfi Announces Strategic Partnership With Shinhan Securities In Developing Security Token Offering (STO) Products

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PALO ALTO, CA and SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / DwellFi, a leading fintech provider of AI and tokenization solutions for the private funds industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Shinhan Securities Co., Ltd., a premier South Korean securities brokerage and investment banking firm. This collaboration is set to drive innovation and collaboration in the field of Security Token Offerings (STOs). The primary objective of this partnership is to establish a cooperative framework between DwellFi and Shinhan Securities in the domain of STOs, with a keen eye on anticipated future business opportunities.

Starting soon, both entities commit to working together on four key business areas related to STO projects.

: Both entities commit to collaborating in the identification of underlying assets and the development of innovative STO products.: Shinhan and DwellFi will jointly explore and expand their presence in their respective markets, capitalizing on the expertise and networks of both parties.: Ensuring strict adherence to the regulatory requirements of South Korea and the United States in all STO-related activities.: A commitment to share knowledge, resources and best practices in STO and blockchain technologies.

In recent years, the security token market has experienced significant growth, driven by its potential to revolutionize traditional fundraising and investment models. As regulatory frameworks evolve to accommodate digital securities, more businesses are turning to STOs as a viable means of capital formation. As technology continues to advance and regulatory clarity improves, the STO market is poised for further expansion, something DwellFi and Shinhan Securities plan to work on.

"We are thrilled to work with such an innovative, forward-thinking and institutional-grade firm like Shinhan Securities to deliver a compelling STO solution to the market," said Kumar Ujjwal, CEO of DwellFi. "Through leveraging our technological edge and Shinhan's deep financial expertise, we are confident that this partnership will benefit clients."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kishan Gandham

Chief of Staff

Email: [email protected]

For more information about DwellFi, please visit dwell or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn

For more information about Shinhan Securities, please visit

About DwellFi

DwellFi is a leading provider of AI and tokenization tools that solve the data friction and productivity challenges of the manually intensive asset management industry. The leadership team comprises Kumar Ujjwal as CEO who has successfully secured two patents for his technology solutions, and Deepak Sheoran as CTO.

About Shinhan Securities

Shinhan Securities is a South Korean securities firm that provides a wide range of financial services, including investment banking, brokerage, and asset management. The company has been expanding its global network by establishing offices in various countries, including the United States, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Hong Kong

*Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. *

SOURCE: DwellFi