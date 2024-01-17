How Rising Sea Levels Will Affect Our Coastal Cities And Towns

Author: Thomas Mortlock

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Sea-level rise – along with increasing temperatures – is one of the clearest signals of man-made global warming. Yet exactly how rising water levels affect the coast is often misunderstood.

