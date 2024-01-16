Pulsenmore Receives Australian TGA Approval For Its' Prenatal Home Ultrasound Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prenatal Self-Scan ultrasound with remote clinical diagnosis

Remote telehealth consultations with Pulsenmore's Prenatal Self-Scan ultrasound from home

The TGA approval will enable Pulsenmore to provide remote prenatal care ultrasound solutions to Australia's health organizations & consumers.

Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS)

- Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and Founder of PulsenmoreRAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pulsenmore, the world leader in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical care, announces the approval of its groundbreaking solution by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). With this milestone achievement, Pulsenmore is now poised to distribute its prenatal care solution to health organizations and consumers across the country.Pulsenmore's revolutionary home ultrasound technology empowers pregnant women to connect their personal smartphones to a dedicated device and application, allowing them to perform ultrasound imaging scans from the comfort of their homes. These scans are seamlessly transmitted to a remote hospital / clinic for evaluation, focusing on essential fetal vitality parameters. The results are then communicated back to the patients, fostering a continuous and personalized healthcare experience. Clinicians can engage with patients asynchronously or in real-time, significantly reducing the necessity for in-clinic visits.Geographic barriers have long hindered patients residing in rural areas. Pulsenmore's solution addresses this challenge ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to high-quality prenatal care. Furthermore, this innovative technology enhances resource management by offering patients and caregivers unparalleled flexibility and time savings. Consequently, it streamlines workflows, reduces ER visits and amplifies overall patient satisfaction."The Australian healthcare industry is witnessing a surge in telehealth adoption, with a notable increase in ultrasound imaging usage in obstetrics over recent years. By facilitating seamless connections between health organizations and expectant mothers, Pulsenmore is transforming the landscape of prenatal care," remarked Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and Founder of Pulsenmore. "In cases of high-risk pregnancies, frequent monitoring and follow-up are imperative to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the fetus. Our proven remote monitoring solution enables patients to maintain their routines while receiving the best standard of pregnancy care."

Clinician Guided mode of the Pulsenmore prenatal remote ultrasound explained