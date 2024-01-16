Captivating The Soul: Freedom Music Group Unveils Tabitha Meeks' New Single From Anticipated Debut EP Toy Stories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retro Pop Artist Tabitha Meeks. Photographer: Emma Ruby

Tabitha's mother, Donna Meeks, has designed the captivating cover art for this release, adding a personal touch to the musical journey.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freedom Music Group, is thrilled to announce the release of the debut single from Tabitha Meeks' highly anticipated EP "Toy Stories", set for release in March 2024. The first song, titled“Ok, Pinocchio”, set for release January 19th, is a mesmerizing piano-vocal heartbreak ballad that seamlessly weaves hints of Debussy's "Clair De Lune" theme into a tapestry of classical, songwriter, and jazz influences. This marks the inception of Tabitha's unique "Velvet Folk" style, promising a nostalgic and magical journey into her world of dealing with a modern-day "Ok, Pinocchio."Tabitha Meeks is known for her subtle "f-you" ballads, where seemingly sweet melodies accompany lyrics that cut like daggers. In her own words, "You might be a real boy, but you'll never be a man." Adding to the allure, Tabitha's mother, Donna Meeks, has designed the captivating cover art for this release, adding a personal touch to the musical journey. A remarkable aspect of this release is the recent support of Lightning 100, Nashville's largest independent radio station.Tabitha Meeks' music, represented by Freedom Music Group and managed by Heather Cook, continues to resonate beyond traditional avenues, having been pitched for TV shows, ads, and trailers, with recent placements in Hallmark holiday film Catch Me if you Clause and others.ARTIST BIO:Tabitha Meeks, a maestro of Retro Pop and Velvet Folk with a Millennial Existential twist, is on a mission to channel the cool vibes of her 70s-era grandmother. Trained in classical and jazz piano, Tabitha's music draws inspiration from folk and the genres she has mastered on the keys. Her unique sound has drawn comparisons to legendary artists like Norah Jones, Randy Newman, and Regina Spektor, as well as emerging talents such as Stephen Sanchez, Olive Klug, Ashe, and Laufey. Originally hailing from Florida, Tabitha has taken Nashville by storm since 2020, sharing the stage with renowned artists like Lainey Wilson, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Lucie Silvas, Cassadee Pope, Chris Young, David Ryan Harris, and more.Recent Accomplishments:Featured on Netflix's "Love is Blind," "The Ultimatum," and "Catch me if you Claus" Hallmark Movie in 2023.Pianist on Fox TV show "Monarch.""Pick of the Week" for Lightning 100 Nashville Independent Radio in September 2023.Performances at Bonnaroo Festival and Americana Festival.Tabitha Meeks' latest release, "Ready For Christmas," has gained tremendous traction on Spotify, with over 2,000 playlist additions as of December 18, 2023 and over 90,000 streams.

