The IMPACT LOUNGE: Where Filmmakers And 'Social Good' Visionaries Unite At The Sundance Film Festival 2024

The IMPACT Lounge, an Official Partner of the Sundance Film Festival 2024

Where changemakers meet filmmakers, the Caspian Agency's IMPACT LOUNGE will use the power of film as a platform for positive change and social impact.

- Heather MasonPARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From January 19th to 23rd, 2024, the inaugural IMPACT LOUNGE, located at 675 Main St., Park City, UT, will debut as an official partner of the Sundance Film Festival. Guests from all over the world will dive deep into five days of enlightened conversation and cutting-edge strategy for real-world change through the lens of narrative film, leveraging the power of technology and storytelling for social good. Bridging the entertainment and changemaker ecosystems, participants will engage in intentional discussion about pressing global issues in a vibrant lounge setting from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM daily.Grateful for the support of Participant, the Omidyar Network/The Tech We Want, Rockefeller Foundation, Media, Caring Across Generations, TED, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Utah State University, 1Community, USC Norman Lear Center, and Stanford Social Innovation, the IMPACT LOUNGE is the latest vision from Heather Mason, a 30-year Sundance Film Festival veteran and Founder/CEO of the Caspian Agency. Building on the success of her previous Interactive Lounge at Sundance over a decade ago, Mason intertwines her state-of-the-art production background and experience in the festival circuit, firmly grounded in her deeply-held belief that when the right people come together at the right moment to discuss and share ideas, synergy happens and mountains move."The stories we see on film have the power to change our lives and our culture, and Sundance is a golden opportunity that gathers those changemakers behind the camera all in one place," shares Mason, who made a name for herself curating gatherings for top-tier clients like the Rockefeller Foundation and Ford Foundation. She adds, "More than just career or personal networking, this is our chance to create meaningful moments and conversations that have an impact for years to come."Mason and her hardworking Caspian Agency team will transform the Kimball Terrace building, a 5,000-square-foot space in the heart of downtown Park City, into a fast-paced hub for networking experiences, traditional programming, screenings, film discussions, and privately booked after-hours events.Registered guests will enjoy a plethora of thought-provoking panels, such as "AI and Storytelling: Panacea or Pandora's Box," "Sustainable Solutions and Climate Narratives," "From Red Carpets to Green Initiatives," "The Impact of Casting," "Funding for Women-Led Ventures," "Media's Power of Reputation," "Leveraging Screens for Social Change," "Creating a Culture of Care: How Onscreen Stories Are Shifting How We View Aging, Disability, and Caregiving," "Participant's 20 Years of Cinema and Changemaking," and "Chronicles of Change: Empowering Everyday Storytellers in the Tech Timeline."Special events include "Conbody Vs. Everybody: A Sundance Exclusive Workout," "Media x Caspian Agency's 'Burgers & Beats' Party with celebrity DJ Jon Gosselin," a screening of "They are making a Documentary with Impact: The Eight-Year Journey of Conbody Vs. Everybody," and more. For a complete list of IMPACT LOUNGE program offerings, visit the schedule tab on the website .The IMPACT LOUNGE is open to registered guests only through its official website with free admission for film festival badge holders on a first-come, first-served basis.The Impact Lounge - Where connection happens.About the Caspian Agency: Established in 2005, the Caspian Agency is a renowned strategic creative and production agency specializing in global event production. Recognized for its expertise in long-term event strategy, on-site execution, and Founder/CEO Heather Mason's innovative "10 Essentials" approach, notable clients include the Skoll Foundation, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Omidyar Network, End Well, and Code for America. Learn more at caspianagency .For press/media credentials and/or interview inquires with Caspian Agency Founder & CEO, Heather Mason, please contact Jade Umbrella PR .###

