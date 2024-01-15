Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee Meets Belgian Ambassador Over Ties, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields during a meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Serge Dickschen.

Head of the committee Khaldoun Hina commended relations between the two countries, emphasising the importance of strengthening and developing Amman-Brussels ties in different areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He highlighted Jordan's continuous commitment to enhance economic, tourism, cultural and investment relations with Belgium.

Hina reiterated Jordan's efforts, alongside other influential countries, to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Dickschen commended Jordanian efforts in resolving various regional issues and achieving comprehensive peace, affirming shared Belgium-Jordanian position on the war on Gaza and their rejection of killing innocents and forced displacement.

Dickschen expressed Belgium's commitment to strengthen economic, tourist and investment partnerships while activating mutual cooperation between the two countries.



He also noted that Belgium, as the incoming presidency of the European Union, would play a more active role in addressing Palestinian issues globally.





