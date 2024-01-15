Israeli Colonists Escalate Violence: Attacks In Huwara, Midnight Raid In Burin, Seizure Of Caves In Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

Israeli colonists today attacked Palestinian vehicles in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, according to local sources.

Sources said several colonists pelted with stones Palestinian-registered cars driving at Salman al-Farsi roundabout and on the main street of Huwara.

The Huwara main street witnesses frequent attacks by illegal Israeli colonists, including stone throwing at citizens' vehicles

and attacks on commercial shops, including forcing their owners to close.

The said checkpoint has been closed since the start of Israeli aggression over

100 days ago from today. The main Huwwra street has also been closed for more than two months, completely blocking Palestinians' movement.

Commercial shops in the said area were also forced to shut down by the Israeli army and were only allowed to reopen about two weeks ago.

Armed Israeli colonists after midnight on Sunday broke into the village of Burin, south of Nablus, and attacked Palestinian residents' houses and properties, according to local sources

A large group of armed colonists stormed the outskirts of the village of Burin and attacked several houses, terrorizing their inhabitants. No injuries were reported.

Colonists also set fire to a vehicle belonging to one of the village residents.

In Bethlehem Israeli colonists seized the caves of the eastern Bedouoin areas

in the Bethlehem Governorate.

The director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority in Bethlehem, Hassan Barijiyah, told WAFA

that a group of colonists took over all the caves located in said areas, which include areas in

Tuqu', Al-Rashayda, Kaysan, Za'atara, and Beit Ta'amar, whose number is estimated at dozens, adding that the settlers began to do restoration work, placing furniture and all daily life necessities, and converting them into places to stay.

Brejiya added that the Israeli seizing of

caves came after their owners were forced to leave them, noting that Israel aims to transform the area into a colonial tourist area.

He said that

the settlers launched a campaign to encourage the settlers to come and stay overnight by posting videos on social media pages.

"This arbitrary measure means seizing vast areas of land and preventing urban expansion,"

Brejiya concluded.











