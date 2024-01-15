Futurex Leads Latin American HSM Market With Two State-Of-The-Art Data Centers For Virtucrypt Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Futurex now eliminates the top hurdles to implementing cloud-based HSM strategy in Latin America

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Futurex , the global leader in data encryption solutions across diverse industries like finance, healthcare, and government, today announced the official opening of two new, world-class data centers in Brazil. These cutting-edge facilities mark a significant milestone in bolstering top-tier data security within the region, revolutionizing the landscape of cloud-based payment Hardware Security Modules (HSM) that eliminate significant hurdles typically associated with implementing cloud-based payment HSMs.These new data centers are the latest addition to Futurex's extensive portfolio and host Futurex's VirtuCrypt services, designed for cloud payment HSMs and key management. This advancement paves the way for organizations to expedite their cloud migration strategies, unleashing potential by unblocking workloads for payment applications running in public clouds. Furthermore, it significantly fortifies the security of myriad enterprise applications through external key management and encryption capabilities.As an industry trailblazer in cloud payment HSM solutions, Futurex's VirtuCrypt platform offers on-demand provisioning and seamless one-click migration from physical HSM deployments. These recently unveiled data centers play a pivotal role in expediting customers' time-to-market by offering on-demand HSM for proof-of-concepts, evaluations, and testing.“Bringing Virtucrypt closer to us isn't just about proximity; it's about bridging the gap between potential and performance. The new São Paulo Data Center isn't just bricks and wires; it's the heartbeat of seamless connectivity, elevating speeds, and transforming aspirations into accomplishments,” stated Rafael Surkus Silva, IT Head Cards Subsystems & App Security for Santander Bank.Futurex's ongoing leadership in the encryption market is underscored by its cutting-edge key management solutions, seamlessly integrating with workloads operating within leading public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. This integration substantially streamlines key management for both enterprises and mid-market organizations.The strategic positioning of these data centers ensures superior latency times, often under 10ms, a critical aspect for rapid financial transactions and real-time authorizations. Moreover, with operations based in Brazil, Futurex diligently upholds the highest data security standards, meticulously adhering to international and local regulations such as PCI DSS, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, FIPS 140-2 level 3, and LGPD, among others, fortifying the protection of its clients' invaluable information.Investing in these new data centers aligns with Futurex's ambitious expansion strategy. The company is committed to providing cutting-edge security solutions and transaction services throughout the region, supporting organizations of various industries and sizes to pursue secure and efficient operations.“Our customers need and deserve the highest level of technical solutions, and that is what Futurex is committed to bringing them,” stated Santos Campa, vice president of enterprise sales, LAC.“Our data centers are just another step forward. Futurex offers the most advanced, easiest to use, most flexible data encryptions in the Latin American market.”Futurex is proud of this significant step in its journey in Latin America and is committed to offering enterprise-class data security services to its regional clients.About Futurex:For over 40 years, Futurex has been an award-winning leader and innovator in the encryption market, delivering uncompromising enterprise-grade data security solutions. Over 15,000 organizations worldwide trust Futurex to provide groundbreaking hardware security modules, key management servers, and cloud HSM solutions.Headquartered outside of San Antonio, Texas, with a global footprint spanning over a dozen data centers across four continents, Futurex delivers unmatched support for its clients' mission-critical data encryption and key management requirements.

