Zelensky, Leaders Of Bulgarian Parliamentary Coalition Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a video call with the leaders of the coalition in the Bulgarian Parliament: Boyko Borisov, Delyan Peevski, and Kiril Petkov.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukrain , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked the Bulgarian Parliament for their recent decisions to support Ukraine.

I want to thank you for these decisions. They substantially strengthen Ukraine and enhance the resilience of our resistance to the aggressor. Strengthening our army means strengthening our society," he said.

He also conveyed appreciation for Bulgaria's support of Ukraine on the Euro-Atlantic and European integration pathways, particularly during the opening of negotiations for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

The coalition leaders in the Bulgarian Parliament wished Ukraine victory and peace, assuring continued support from Bulgaria.

Zelensky informed the participants about the situation on the battlefield and recent heavy missile attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities. He emphasized the urgent need for more air defense systems, missiles for them, artillery rounds, and other necessities.

The participants discussed further defensive support for Ukraine.

They also focused on the issue of using frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by its aggression.

Zelensky thanked Bulgaria for clear sanctions against the aggressor state and underscored the importance of continuing support for EU sanctions mechanisms.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine