Qazaq Air To Resume Flights From Astana To Novosibirsk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. Kazakhstan's
Qazaq Air will resume flights from Astana (Kazakhstan) to
Novosibirsk (Russia) from January 15, Trend reports.
The flights will be carried out on a new generation
Canadian-made De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.
The flight frequency will be 2 times a week on Mondays and
Fridays.
Astana Airport said the resumption of air traffic between
Kazakhstan and Russia will contribute to the further development of
trade, economic, tourism, cultural and business cooperation between
the two countries.
Qazaq Air is an interregional airline created by the National
Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna JSC to improve the safety
and accessibility of interregional air traffic in Kazakhstan and
the border areas of neighboring countries.
