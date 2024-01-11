Pathways Recovery Centers Names Kimberly Cox, LBP, LADC, MBA/HCM Director Of Clinical Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In her new role, Cox will oversee clinical programming at Pathways Recovery Centers for addiction and mental health treatment throughout the Midwest.

- Pathways Recovery Centers Director of Operations Drew LaBoonOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pathways Recovery Centers is proud to announce that Kimberly A Cox., LBP, LADC, MBA/HCM has been named Director of Clinical Services.Previously the Clinical Director at Country Road Recovery Center - a drug rehab near Oklahoma City - Cox will now oversee programming at Country Road, along with Holland Pathways addiction treatment center in Wichita, and Sunflower Recovery residential treatment center near Kansas City .Cox is an accredited healthcare business and clinical professional with more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions spanning several programs, including Country Road. Before joining the Oklahoma City-area addiction treatment facility , Cox served as Owner/CEO of her own private practice mental health counseling agency, where she provided treatment services to clients of all ages and circumstances and offered consulting services for existing agency owners using her clinical and operational expertise.Cox has a Master's degree in Business from the University of Phoenix, a Master's of Science degree in Psychology from Cameron University, and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.“Mrs. Cox has earned the respect of our team, her colleagues, and our clients,” says Director of Operations Drew LaBoon.“She has emerged as a dedicated leader that will help guide Pathways Recovery Centers into our next phase of growth.”For more information, call (405) 595-9558.###ABOUT PATHWAYS RECOVERY CENTERSPathways Recovery Centers offer men and women the opportunity to find freedom from addiction and mental health challenges. The organization is committed to making quality care accessible to communities in Oklahoma, Kansas, and beyond. Visit our website to learn more about Country Road rehab near Oklahoma City, Holland Pathways rehab in Wichita, and Sunflower Recovery rehab near Kansas City.ABOUT COUNTRY ROAD RECOVERY CENTERLocated at 24962 Okay Road in Tecumseh, OK, outside of Oklahoma City, Country Road serves men and women struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and mental health challenges like trauma. Learn more at

