Türkiye Announces Date Of Commissioning Of First Reactor Of Akkuyu NPP

The first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Türkiye is planned to be put into operation in 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend reports.

Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in the Republic of Türkiye, built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The capacity of each nuclear power plant unit will be 1200 MW.