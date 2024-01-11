Türkiye Announces Date Of Commissioning Of First Reactor Of Akkuyu NPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The first reactor
of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Türkiye is
planned to be put into operation in 2024, Turkish Energy Minister
Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend reports.
“The first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is planned
to be put into operation this year,” the minister said.
Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in the Republic of
Türkiye, built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The
capacity of each nuclear power plant unit will be 1200 MW.
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.