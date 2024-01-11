               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye Announces Date Of Commissioning Of First Reactor Of Akkuyu NPP


1/11/2024 3:10:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Türkiye is planned to be put into operation in 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend reports.

“The first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is planned to be put into operation this year,” the minister said.

Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in the Republic of Türkiye, built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The capacity of each nuclear power plant unit will be 1200 MW.

MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search