GAFI, MID, And MAXIM To Launch Egypt's First Healthcare Resort With EGP 1.5Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The General Authority of Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Misr Investment and Development (MID) Company, and Maxim Investment Group have signed a contract to launch Egypt's first medical and health resort, with an investment cost of EGP 1.5bn.

The contract stipulates that Maxim Group will develop, manage, and operate the investment zone in Al-Saff, Giza, which is affiliated with GAFI. The zone, which spans 40 feddan, will be transformed into 'Naya Health Resort', Egypt's first resort that integrates healthcare and hospitality services in one place. The resort aims to promote medical tourism in Egypt, in line with the state's plan to develop the healthcare sector.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, said the project will create over 4,500 job opportunities and leverage the area as a hub for various activities, such as medical, tourism, service, craft, and commercial. He added that the project will contribute significantly to the local economy and the gross domestic product.

He also said that the project is a successful model of collaboration between the government and the private sector and that GAFI will continue to support the private sector through various means, such as managing and operating zones, maintaining them, and promoting investment opportunities.

The investment zone in Al-Saff has a unique architectural style, featuring a Nile marina that facilitates transportation. Its strategic location, 65 kilometres south of Cairo on the Cairo-Upper Egypt road, adds to its appeal.

Walid El-Rashid, Chairperson and Managing Director of MID, emphasized that craft activities will be a major component of the zone's activities. He said that this will capitalise on Giza's expertise in handicrafts and heritage industries, especially in villages like Kerdasa and Al-Haraneya, and promote tourism in Giza.

Mohamed Karar, Chairperson and Managing Director of Maxim Investment Group, highlighted that the project is the first of its kind in Egypt, offering various medical specialties and hosting top doctors from around the world. He said that this will make the project a global destination for medical tourism, generating sustainable foreign exchange income and employing hundreds of healthcare professionals.

The resort is expected to offer comprehensive activities for both Egyptian and international visitors, enhancing their physical and mental well-being while adhering to the highest service and hospitality standards. The resort plans to utilise the strategic location of the zone to provide river and land transportation services, as well as amphibious aviation.

The resort will include various medical facilities, such as clinics, laboratories, and cosmetic clinics, as well as accommodation facilities, restaurants, and spaces for events and workshops.

Karar stated that the partnership between Maxim Group and GAFI aligns with Maxim's strategy of continuous diversification and development in its investment projects across various sectors, such as hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and commerce. He said that the focus is on exploring diverse investment opportunities and entering new fields to strengthen the group's overall investments, in line with the group's vision to build and develop a diverse and sustainable portfolio that serves the environmental, economic, and social responsibilities of the group.