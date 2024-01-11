Princess Dana Firas Participates In First Ministerial Meeting To Integrate Culture With Climate Action In UAE

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 8 (Petra) -- The Special Envoy of the Climate Heritage Network, Princess Dana Firas, participated Monday in the first ministerial meeting during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties held in the UAE.The meeting, chaired by the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, and the Brazilian of Culture, Margaret Menezes, comes in light of the global call to integrate culture with climate action.Princess Dana delivered a speech on behalf of a group of cultural voices during the meeting, which more than 30 representatives of governments and governmental and international organisations attended.She considered the meeting "pivotal towards the full integration of culture and heritage into the climate agenda to a transformative action and achieve a flexible, fair, inclusive and diverse future capable of adapting to the climate."She said, "For many years, all actors, including cultural leaders, cultural action advocates and civil society organisations from around the world, have been committed to achieving this goal."Sheikh Salem discussed the "need" to create a path to integrate culture into future climate policy and raise awareness of the transformative ability of culture in changing people's behaviour towards climate and its role in unleashing creative solutions.The Brazilian Culture Minister, Menezes, said the outcomes of the Paris Agreement "can only be achieved if culture, arts, heritage and creative practices are included as part of the response and the necessary conditions are created to transform ideas into action."