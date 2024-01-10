UNP Decides To Pick Ranil As Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to pick party leader and incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe as its next presidential candidate.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardena confirmed to Colombo Gazette that Wickremesinghe has been picked as the presidential candidate of the UNP.