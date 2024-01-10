We Have No Intention Of Dismantling Statue Of Khurshidbanu Natavan - Evian-Les-Bains Mayor Office (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. We have no
intention of dismantling statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Deputy
Director on Attractiveness of the mayor's office of the French city
of Evian-les-Bains Christelle Auclere told Azerbaijani media,
Trend reports.
"The reports recently circulated don't reflect the reality. As
you know, the statue of Khurshidban Natavan has been vandalized. It
was doused with red liquid and its nose was broken. The service
responsible for this area of the city covered the monument to
protect it. We never had any intention of dismantling this statue
or getting rid of it. The issue of dismantling the statue has never
been a matter of discussion," Christelle Auclere said.
Asked whether there had been any investigation into the act of
vandalism, Christelle Auclere said that she was not in a position
to comment, adding that there is no video surveillance system
there, which makes it difficult to identify the perpetrators of the
vandalism.
In May 2015, a Charter of Friendship and Cooperation was signed
in Ismayilli between the city of Ismayilli of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the city of Évian-les-Bains of the French Republic.
The purpose of signing the charter at the time was to develop
friendly relations between the two cities and contribute to
bilateral relations in the fields of culture, tourism and economy.
Substantial steps were taken in this regard, including reciprocal
visits.
As a continuation of the cooperation, opening ceremonies of the
Azerbaijani Garden, the Friendship Spring in a park, and the statue
of prominent Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan, were held in
the city of Évian in 2017. However, the statue of Khurshidbanu
Natavan was vandalized in December of last year.
MENAFN10012024000187011040ID1107703772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.