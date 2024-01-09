Can Unselfish Love Heal Our Country? The New Film A Case For Love Looks To Answer That Question - In Theaters Nationwide On January 23, 2024.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events and Grace-Based Films present "A Case For Love," directed by Brian Ide and produced by Brian Ide, Steven Fleenor, Chuck Robertson, Spero Stamboulis, and Tony Briggle.

The trailer is available at:



Can Unselfish Love Heal Our Country? "A Case For Love" Looks to Answer That Question | in Theaters Nationwide Jan 23.

"A Case For Love" is a documentary that examines whether or not love, specifically unselfish love, is the solution to the extreme societal and political divide facing the U.S.

Now, more than ever, we live in a divided society. Many have moved into tribal corners, seeing the world from an "us versus them" point of view. This documentary focuses on everyday people from across the U.S., striving to live their lives selflessly while representing various ethnicities, walks of life, and socio-economic backgrounds.

In addition to these people, well-known figures, including Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Al Roker, Sam Waterston, Rev. Becca Stevens, Rep. John Clyburn, Dr. Russell Moore, Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas, Sen. John Danforth, Rabbi Yeheil Poupko, Dr. Mohammed Elsanousi, Rabbi Shoshana Conover, and Jon Meacham offer insight.

Ultimately, Bishop Michael Curry, best known for his passionate sermon about "The Power of Love" at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle puts what we've seen into context.

"A Case For Love" explores the themes of racial justice, sexual identity, military service, foster care, politics, sex trafficking, disability, loss of loved ones, refugees, volunteerism, food justice, and more.

Tickets for the "A Case For Love" are available for purchase HERE

starting December 8.

Tickets can also be purchased via participating theater box offices.

A complete list of theater locations (subject to change) can be found at Fathom Events .

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS: Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC ); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK ); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit Fathom Events .

ABOUT THE STUDIO: Grace-Based Films is a 501(c)3 revolutionary film production company based in Hollywood.

Its mission is to tell compelling stories through film that meet 21st-century audiences exactly where they are in the messiness of life, emboldening them in their belovedness by revealing the complexity of living a life in hope and faith.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR: Director Brian Ide has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years as a Producer/Director. "A Case for Love" is his premiere feature-length documentary.

After producing and directing his last feature film, "This Day Forward," he traveled the U.S., presenting the movie in churches, theaters, and community centers while discussing the film's message and experiencing its impact on audiences.

Following that tour, the Lutheran Church of Australia called him to their communities to do the same. The film's website has 50 pages of responses to that tour.

Before founding Grace-Based Films, he directed "Clear Lake, WI" and the recent faith-based short film "Reconcile," which has been viewed and used in 47 countries.

A three-time national judge for the Polly Bond Awards, he has spoken to colleges, faith centers, and film programs nationwide about the intersection of film and faith.

Brian is the son of an ELCA Lutheran pastor-father and devout Catholic mother. He is the husband to a lifelong Episcopalian who is drawn to stories that focus on what unites us rather than what divides.

