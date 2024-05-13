Minister Of Municipality Meets Mayors Of US Cities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met a group of mayors from the US cities, who are going to participate in the Qatar Economic Forum 2024 (QEF) from May 14 to 16.

During the meeting, they discussed avenues of cooperation between the Ministry of Municipality (MME) and the US cities in areas of shared interest, particularly smart cities and upgrading infrastructure, municipal services, agriculture, food security and waste management.

The meeting brought together Mayor of Sterling Heights in Michigan, Michael C. Taylor; Mayor of Mayor of the City of Boca Raton in Florida, Scott Singer; Mayor of Rochester Hills in Michigan, Bryan Barnett; Mayor of Albuquerque City in New Mexico, Tim Keller; and Mayor of Dearborn in Michigan, Abdullah Hammoud.