Brazil Floods Death Toll Rises To 143

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brasilia, Brazil: Brazilian authorities announced that the death toll of Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul State's floods, south of the country, soared to 143 people, with 125 others still missing.

The devastating floods that swept Rio Grande do Sul also injured 806 people, while around 618,000 other people were forced to leave their homes, the state's Civil Defense Department said.

Brazilian news agency indicated that about 90 percent of all cities in the state were damaged as a result of the floods.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged to provide significant support for rescue and reconstruction efforts in the state.

Rio Grande do Sul was hit last September by a tropical cyclone causing floods that killed more than 50 people.