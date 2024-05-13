Lucknow Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Children Sent Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) Several schools in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar received a bomb threat on Monday, triggering panic among the school authorities and children.

All the schoolchildren were brought out from the classes to the playfields and their parents were sent messages to take them back home.

The schools received an email threatening to blow up the schools.

After receiving information, police teams and bomb disposal squad reached the schools and started investigations.

The schools that received the threat mail included Vibgyor High School, LPS PGI branch and St. Mary's School.

The police spokesman said that no incriminating object was found in the schools and the cyber cell was now investigating the origin of these emails.