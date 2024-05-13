National Archives Of Qatar Organises Seminar At DIBF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of its participation in the 33rd Doha International Book Fair(DIBF), which continues until May 18, the National Archives of Qatar organized a seminar entitled“National Archives of Qatar: A Landmark in Preserving Documentary Heritage and National Identity” on the main stage of the exhibition.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Secretary-General of the National Archives of Qatar, Ahmed Abdullah Ali Al Jibran Al Buainain, said that the National Archives of Qatar's participation in the Doha International Book Fair with a special pavilion and the organization of a seminar aims to introduce its role and educate individuals about the document, in addition to answer the public's inquiries and its prominent role in preserving heritage.

Al Buainain added that the doors of the National Archives of Qatar will be opened to the public in the coming period to benefit from the services it provides.

He pointed out that the seminar dealt with the National Archives of Qatar's tasks and competencies, its importance, and its role with the relevant authorities in the state, as its role today is not limited to historical matters, but it also has tasks in institutional documentation, as well as documenting private documents held by individuals.

For her part, Acting Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the National Archives of Qatar, Noura Al Qubaisi, said that this is the first participation of the National Archives of Qatar in the Doha International Book Fair, as it aims to introduce individuals and all segments of society to the role entrusted to it.

She added that one of the most important things that the National Archives of Qatar is keen to convey through its participation in the exhibition is to educate individuals about the document and the importance of preserving it.