Msheireb Properties Receives Rospa Gold Award For Health And Safety Excellence

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties announced its RoSPA Gold Award win for outstanding health and safety performance in the real estate sector, marking the second time the company has received this recognition following its 2018 win under the“Construction Sector” category.

The recent award highlights Msheireb Properties' continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety practices across its operations.

The RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Health and Safety Awards, the UK's largest occupational health and safety awards programme, recognise organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to health and safety management. Run by RoSPA, a non-profit organisation that has been in operation for more than 100 years, the awards programme is one of the most robust of its kind globally. Receiving the RoSPA Gold Award is a testament to Msheireb Properties' steadfast focus on prioritising the well-being of its employees, stakeholders, and the community.

Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying:“We are honoured to receive the RoSPA Gold Award once again. The well-being of our employees, stakeholders, and the community remains our top priority, and this award signals the indelible importance of upholding the highest safety standards across our assets.”

Engr. Faisal AlMalki, COO of Msheireb Properties, detailed strategies the company uses to maintain its safety record, particularly within its flagship project, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

“We have made use of the latest technology to ensure the safety of our people and our properties. One example is the newly installed Online Automated Permit Work System, which has been expanded to include events management safety helping reduce human error and streamline logistical operations. This system ensures broad and enhanced visibility and enforcement of safety standards throughout the district.”

Msheireb Properties remains committed to its mission of transforming urban living, improving the overall quality of life, and instilling a culture of safety and well-being for all those who live, work, and visit its properties.