Poland Says Embargo On Imports Of Ukrainian Products Indefinite

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The embargo on Ukrainian products will be indefinite - until a separate order to lift it.

Polish Minister of Agriculture Czesław Siekierski said this during a press conference on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland.

The borders will not be opened, the embargo on Ukrainian products will be indefinite until it is lifted, Siekierski said after meeting with representatives of farmers' organizations in Poland.

According to him, he supports the implementation of the farmers' postulates, but it takes time. The minister emphasized that there is no reason to believe that what he had previously promised farmers will not be realized.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish farmers, despite assurances from the Polish government that their demands would be met, resumed the blockade of truck traffic near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on January 4. The farmers are demanding subsidies for the purchase of corn, the preservation of the agricultural tax this year at the level of 2023, and the continuation of the possibility of obtaining loans to ensure liquidity.

Minister Siekierski had previously promised Polish farmers to fulfill their demands. However, they decided to resume the blockade, as they did not receive written assurances from the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, that he was ready to fulfill their demands.

On November 6, Polish carriers blocked truck traffic on the border with Ukraine at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints.

Later, Polish farmers joined them at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, putting forward their own demands. Before the Christmas holidays, they suspended the protest, expecting the government to make concessions to fulfill their demands.

In May 2023, the European Commission banned imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania at the insistence of these countries. The ban was extended until September 15, 2023. After that, the EU did not extend the temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain.

The Polish government, led by Mateusz Morawiecki, had independently blocked imports of Ukrainian grain to the Polish market since September 15. But its transit through Poland is allowed.