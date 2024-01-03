AOC Launches G4 Series Gaming Monitors In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

AOC the world's leading display solution provider, announces the launch of AOC Gaming monitors – 24G4 and 27G4. The new G4 series gaming monitors are made with a fast IPS panel, 24G4 is a 23 monitor, on the other hand the 27G4 is a 27-inch monitor. Both models are equipped with Adaptive-Sync technology, guaranteeing its users an unbeatable gaming experience with 1ms (GTG) response time and 180 Hz refresh rate. The HDR10 feature captivates visual quality and raises the gaming performance to the next level! Gamers can experience an ultra-smooth gaming experience with this AOC monitor.

Carol Anne Dias, Deputy Sales Director, Middle East & Africa (AOC Monitors) said that“The purpose of technology is to drive human progress, and in AOC we are keen to deliver the products that meets users' expectations, so we designed 180Hz gaming monitors, that enables the users to experience a display which is comfortable and with an outstanding view, while the forefront of smoother experience is the core of our products”

For AOC it is of supreme importance to manufacture products of highest quality, and ensure the products are equipped with high resolution and multiple connectivity options. The aim is to deliver products as per the preferences of modern gamers.

Rule the Competition with Fast IPS:

Fast IPS annihilates the competition with a speed 4x faster than conventional IPS. Guaranteeing the user true 1ms (GTG) response times and captivating visual quality, raise your gaming performance to the next level!

The e-sports professional standard for gaming:

With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the display is equipped to perform at the pro gaming standard. Enjoy an ultra-smooth experience with no visible screen blur to ensure you're always prepped to win.

A universally respected anti-tearing solution:

Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

Illuminate your visuals:

Enjoy an immersive visual experience with HDR10, the industry-standard high dynamic range for delivering a rich palette of colors, brightness, and contrast that far exceeds the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

Bringing depth to your colors:

AOC Super Color technology enlivens the viewing experience with more passionate reds, enchanting greens and soothing blues. With this hardware solution, the user can enjoy better color accuracy and true-to-life color reproduction in photos, videos and more.

Connecting your eyes with your hands:

Unleash your reflexes by switching to AOC Low Input Lag mode. Forget graphical frills: this mode rewires the monitor in favor of raw response time, giving you the ultimate edge in a hair-trigger standoff.

Protect your eyes from screen flicker:

Flicker-free technology reduces flicker to give you a more comfortable gaming experience. AOC flicker-free technology provides a more comfortable and healthier viewing experience, minimizing the effects of eye fatigue during long, intense gaming sessions!

Reducing shortwave blue light output for healthier eyes:

Low Blue Mode setting ensures a healthier viewing experience for prolonged computer use without compromising the naturally vivid colors of the display.

Connectable with other devices:

The monitor provides convenient connectivity options, with both HDMI and DisplayPort support to suit both professionals and home users.

Carol concludes:“Building a new generation of upgraded products requires the best creative and smart infrastructure; in AOC we depend on our R&D results adding the globe trends & needs that help us deploy a custom cluster much more quickly than other producers could have, we pursue our work to create advanced products with much stronger reasoning abilities.”

The models are available in UAE with SDC FZE, 24G4 comes with RRP of AED 649 and 27G4 with RRP of AED 749. In Saudi Arabia it is available with Ibdaa Al Mohammadiya International Trading Company, 24G4 comes with RRP of SAR 749 and 27G4 with SAR of 899. The models will be available in Egypt with the distributor Quality Durable Systems (QDS). All AOC monitors come with 3 years of warranty.

About AOC:

AOC is one of the global top brands in the display market. High quality, first-rate service, attractive designs as well as environmentally friendly, ergonomic, and innovative products at competitive prices are the reasons why more and more consumers, corporate decision-makers and distribution partners trust in AOC. AOC offers displays which cater to every type of user, be it for professional, home, entertainment, or gaming use. AOC is a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest display manufacturers.

