Princess Cruises, a name synonymous with elegance, adventure, and world-class hospitality, proudly celebrates Alaska today on the momentous occasion of its 65th anniversary of statehood. As the leader in Alaska vacations, Princess Cruises has been a part of Alaska's incredible journey, showcasing its natural beauty and cultural richness to millions of travelers from around the globe.

Princess Cruises Salutes 65th Anniversary of Alaska Statehood as Leading Cruise Line Readies for Another Record-Breaking Season in 2024

"Alaska's statehood marked a historic moment in American history, opening doors to a world of opportunities and possibilities, and we salute this very important anniversary," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess. "Princess Cruises has been a proud partner in Alaska's growth and prosperity, providing unforgettable experiences, contributing to its economy and fostering a deep appreciation for its unique heritage. We look back with pride on the incredible memories we've shared with millions of guests who have explored its pristine wilderness, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant communities with us."

55th Anniversary Season: Bigger and Better than Ever!

Like the 49th state, Princess will celebrate its own milestone anniversary in 2024, marking the 55th year of sailing guests to Alaska. The 2024 season runs May-June, and this year, Princess Cruises will again offer more choices than any other cruise line with seven beautiful cruise ships and five scenic Wilderness Lodges covering every part of Alaska. There are appealing options for any vacation budget and duration.

Having recently achieved its highest-ever guest satisfaction rates in 2023, the leading cruise line in Alaska consistently earns acclaim for its exceptional itineraries, unique shore excursions, the exclusive "North to Alaska" destination-specific enrichment program, delightful locally sourced seafood, and various other offerings. The cruise experience fully immerses guests in the state's rich culture, making it an ideal choice for families of all sizes.

The 2024 season promises to be the biggest and best ever with 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences on seven stunning ships. The cruise line's 55th anniversary season also features 91 visits to Glacier Bay National Park, the most of any cruise line, including the "Voyage of the Glaciers" itineraries between Anchorage (Whittier) and Vancouver, B.C., and Inside Passage voyages roundtrip from Seattle, San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C.

New for 2024 are convenient, seven-day Inside Passage itineraries, many including Glacier Bay National Park, round-trip from Vancouver on Ruby Princess. The cruises deliver four awe-inspiring ports, including Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan along with visits to Endicott Arm and scenic cruising of Dawes Glacier.

Plus, there are more than 20 amazing cruisetours (cruise + land tour) that combine the unmatched Princess cruise experience with visits to the sights of Denali National Park, Kenai Peninsula, Copper River, Fairbanks and Anchorage and all from the comfort of the exclusive Princess lodges. Marking the 55th anniversary, two new cruisetours debut in 2024:



National Parks Tour - A 15-night adventure to five of Alaska's most breathtaking parks including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Parks, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. This experience combines a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, and eight nights land, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges. Katmai National Park Tour - Nine-day cruisetour includes two nights in Anchorage, where guests have the chance to embark on an intimate bear-watching experience at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park. This tour immerses travelers in the heart of Alaska's wilderness, allowing them to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, before or after sailing on a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise that includes a coveted visit to Glacier Bay National Park.

Affordable Options Abound

There are some misperceptions about an Alaska cruise that need busting, like it's too expensive. Princess ships offer a wide variety of spacious and comfortable accommodations including balcony, mini-suite and suite options at a wide range of price points, as well as even more affordable ways to see Alaska.



For example, guests may want to select an interior stateroom for their Alaska vacation as it provides a great value...with many options to view the spectacular scenic Alaska beauty from view-packed open decks and comfortable spaces. Plus, whatever accommodations guests choose, they all receive the unmatched Princess MedallionClass experience onboard, offering the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising.

Prices for interior accommodations start at only $399 per person. For even greater affordability, four guests sharing a stateroom can sail for as little as $249 per person - that's not a nightly rate, it's for the entire cruise! This price includes all meals and onboard entertainment, an unmatched value unmatched anywhere else.

Why Wait to See the Splendors of Alaska?

With just over three months until the season kicks off, special cruise deals are available, and travelers interested in visiting Alaska during this milestone year are encouraged to contact their professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237)

About Princess Cruises :

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



