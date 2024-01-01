Enemy Drone Attack On Odesa: One Killed, Three Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one civilian was killed and another three were injured in Russia's drone attack on the city of Odesa.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the Russian terrorist attack with drones, residential buildings in Odesa were hit [...]. It is now known about one dead person. Three people were injured, they were hospitalized," he said.

Later, Kiper reported that nine people were injured in the Russian attack: "One of them died, three were hospitalized. All others were provided with medical assistance on the spot."

As earlier reported, falling debris from downed Russian drones caused fires in residential buildings in various districts of Odesa.