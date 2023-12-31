Kerala: Restrictions Imposed On Kovalam Beach Amid New Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kovalam Beach is prepared to welcome the New Year. As part of the celebrations, there will be vehicle inspections on Beach Road and Inter Roads from 10 am today. No one will be permitted on the beach after midnight tonight. The police have announced that individuals on the beach will be evacuated after midnight.

Kovalam is set to host DJ parties, dance music events, and art shows to attract tourists to the coast for New Year celebrations. All hotel rooms along the Kovalam beach are fully booked. A procession, led by the tourism department and featuring traditional art forms, will commence at 4 pm from the information office premises to the lighthouse beach.



Electric lanterns will adorn the rock formations this year. Over 300 policemen are deployed for security, with additional CCTV cameras, security towers, and a police control room in place. The fire force, health department, and lifeguards will also be on standby.

The vehicles arriving at Kovalam will have parking facilities at Avadu Thura, Karinkali Temple Road, and on the sides of the bypass road. The officials informed that KSRTC will operate electric buses to transport the passengers arriving in the vehicles parked on the bypass road to Kovalam side.

The police and excise officials have come with instructions to ensure safe New Year celebrations in the state. The hotels and restaurants hosting DJ parties have been instructed to seek excise permission in advance.



The Excise intelligence has warned that cities including Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram should be especially vigilant during New Year Eve celebrations. The police have set up security as part of the New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.