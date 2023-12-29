Qataris Venture Out In Wilderness Looking For Truffels

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) During this time of the year, there is a notable interest from some Qataris looking for truffles in the country's wilderness, as these grew in good quantities there due to the rainfall over the past few months.

Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that a good number of Qataris often eagerly venture out with their children to look for this type of desert underground mushroom, which is used in preparing some traditional Qatari dishes, especially "Majboos", alongside other cooking methods that incorporate truffles. While many document the truffle harvesting process and share it on social media, they would not disclose the truffle locations in the wilderness. They explained that they avoid disclosing the location of these to avoid the rush of people there with many vehicles going to such small geographical spots, which would eventually harm the plant cover there. Besides, they noted that most Qatari wild lawns have desert truffles but in limited quantities and some of these could be very small and unsuitable for harvest yet. However, they pointed out that the growth of truffles after the rain season usually happen at the southern areas of the country.

Ali al-Zakiba said that he usually finds truffle in small growth at certain places and these are not suitable for harvest yet. That is why he never shares their locations with others, so he can come back later and harvest them when fully grown. He said that the proper way to extract truffle from the earth is by using a knife and wearing protective gloves, as the smell of truffles attract snakes. Besides, people should go in groups to look for truffles and harvest it.

Khalid al-Hajiri said that many citizens would rather not disclose the places where they find truffles to avoid the potential damage to the local environment that would be caused by the tens of vehicles that would rush to the same place. He said that some people are inconsiderate of the environment and would be careless while visiting the wild lawns and enter there with their vehicles. Accordingly, he called for more environment patrols to monitor these places and raise public awareness on the proper conduct there.

Jamal al-Ishaq said that he has harvested a considerable amount of good quality truffles. He also advised others to avoid cutting the small ones and leave them until fully grown. He said that the trips to look for truffles are highly entertaining trips in such fine weather and the main purpose is to enjoy nature with friends and family.

